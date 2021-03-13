6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • WA election 2021 | Peter Katsambanis quits..

WA election 2021 | Peter Katsambanis quits politics after losing seat

6 hours ago
State Election 2021
Article image for WA election 2021 | Peter Katsambanis quits politics after losing seat

Peter Katsambanis says he will walk away from politics after losing his seat of Hillarys.

The seat has been held by the Liberals since it was formed in 1996, but Katsambanis was tipped to lose in the 2021 state election.

“I am done in politics,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker and Oliver Peterson.

“I walk away and I hold my head up high.

“This was coming for a long time, it was quite clear that the Liberal party had lost the support of the Western Australian public.

“This is a result four years in the making.

“We have a Liberal party that now has four out of five Western Australians rejecting us, and we have to take stock.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Peter Katsambanis/ Facebook.)

State Election 2021
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882