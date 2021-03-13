WA election 2021 | Peter Katsambanis quits politics after losing seat

Peter Katsambanis says he will walk away from politics after losing his seat of Hillarys.

The seat has been held by the Liberals since it was formed in 1996, but Katsambanis was tipped to lose in the 2021 state election.

“I am done in politics,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker and Oliver Peterson.

“I walk away and I hold my head up high.

“This was coming for a long time, it was quite clear that the Liberal party had lost the support of the Western Australian public.

“This is a result four years in the making.

“We have a Liberal party that now has four out of five Western Australians rejecting us, and we have to take stock.”

(Photo: Peter Katsambanis/ Facebook.)