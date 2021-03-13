WA election 2021 | Nationals Leader Mia Davies on track to lead opposition

Nationals Leader Mia Davies is on track to be state Opposition Leader following a Liberal bloodbath in the state election.

The National party is on track to hold five seats in the lower house, compared to the Liberals’ likely two.

Speaking to 6PR’s Gareth Parker and Oliver Peterson she said the National party is up for the challenge.

“It’s going to be a very hard road for both the Liberal party and the National party over the next four years, with so few numbers in the parliament,” she said.

“We have never stepped away from a challenge, so I have no doubt the team will step up to the plate.

“We are unashamedly about regional Western Australia, but when the regions thrive the entire state does.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: WA Today.)