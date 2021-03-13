6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • WA election 2021 | Nationals Leader Mia..

WA election 2021 | Nationals Leader Mia Davies on track to lead opposition

7 hours ago
State Election 2021
Article image for WA election 2021 | Nationals Leader Mia Davies on track to lead opposition

Nationals Leader Mia Davies is on track to be state Opposition Leader following a Liberal bloodbath in the state election.

The National party is on track to hold five seats in the lower house, compared to the Liberals’ likely two.

Speaking to 6PR’s Gareth Parker and Oliver Peterson she said the National party is up for the challenge.

“It’s going to be a very hard road for both the Liberal party and the National party over the next four years, with so few numbers in the parliament,” she said.

“We have never stepped away from a challenge, so I have no doubt the team will step up to the plate.

“We are unashamedly about regional Western Australia, but when the regions thrive the entire state does.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: WA Today.) 

State Election 2021
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882