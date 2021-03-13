6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • WA election 2021 | Mark McGowan wins..

WA election 2021 | Mark McGowan wins state election by a landslide

6 hours ago
State Election 2021
Article image for WA election 2021 | Mark McGowan wins state election by a landslide

Premier Mark McGowan has been re-elected after a landslide state election.

At his victory speech in Rockingham this evening he said it was a “ humbling experience”.

“To every last West Australian who voted to re-elect this WA Labor government, thank you so much,” he said.

“To have the support and faith of so many West Australians in one of the most important state elections is a great honour.

“Can I also thank those people who voted Labor for the first time in their lives across Western Australia.

“Can I also acknowledge West Australians who didn’t vote for us, and I promise to work for everyone across Western Australia over these coming four years.

“Being Premier of this wonderful State that I love is an enormous privilege.

“You’ve put your trust in my government and I promise we won’t let Western Australia down.

“We’ve been through a lot together over the course of the last year.

“The pandemic has been a difficult time for every West Australian.

“I’ve been so fortunate to have West Australians helping and supporting us every step of the way as we dealt with the crisis and made the difficult decisions that needed to be made.

“For all your efforts across our State, to keep our State safe and healthy, thank you so much to every West Australian.”

“To my opponent Zak Kirkup and to the Liberal Party, Opposition Leader is a very, very difficult and sometimes thankless job I know well.

“Can I thank you for your contribution to the State and to the Parliament of Western Australia.

“Can I also acknowledge all those people who lost their seats today. I know it is a very, very difficult, hard and gut-wrenching experience.

“We may be political opponents but our democracy should always be based on decency, civility, respect for one another and acknowledging each other.”

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: Getty Images.) 

State Election 2021
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882