6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • WA election 2021 | Labor celebrations kick..

WA election 2021 | Labor celebrations kick off as Zak Kirkup loses seat of Dawesville

8 hours ago
State Election 2021
Article image for WA election 2021 | Labor celebrations kick off as Zak Kirkup loses seat of Dawesville

Labor supporters are jumping for joy at their election party as the early numbers indicate a land slide victory.

Constant joyful chatter is intermittently interrupted by loud cheers as volunteers and supporters see traditional Liberal seats swinging red.

Meanwhile, at the Dudley Park Bowling Club, Liberal volunteers for the seat of Dawesville are putting up their feet after six weeks of campaigning.

ABC political analyst Antony Green has called the Liberal leader’s seat of Dawesville in favour of Labor, in what’s turning out to be a blood bath for Zak Kirkup.

The Opposition Leader has already acknowledged his party won’t be victorious once the votes are counted and has even said he’ll quit politics if he loses his seat.

6PR News reporters Lindsay Brennan and Jake Battrick are in Dawesville and Rockingham tonight.

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: WA Today.) 

State Election 2021
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882