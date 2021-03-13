WA election 2021 | Labor celebrations kick off as Zak Kirkup loses seat of Dawesville

Labor supporters are jumping for joy at their election party as the early numbers indicate a land slide victory.

Constant joyful chatter is intermittently interrupted by loud cheers as volunteers and supporters see traditional Liberal seats swinging red.

Meanwhile, at the Dudley Park Bowling Club, Liberal volunteers for the seat of Dawesville are putting up their feet after six weeks of campaigning.

ABC political analyst Antony Green has called the Liberal leader’s seat of Dawesville in favour of Labor, in what’s turning out to be a blood bath for Zak Kirkup.

The Opposition Leader has already acknowledged his party won’t be victorious once the votes are counted and has even said he’ll quit politics if he loses his seat.

6PR News reporters Lindsay Brennan and Jake Battrick are in Dawesville and Rockingham tonight.

