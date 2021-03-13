WA election 2021 | Counting begins as polls close across the state

Polls have now closed in the WA state election.

About 800 polling place managers and their staff across the state are opening ballot boxes to begin the counting process.

Both leaders have spent the day among voters.

Labor’s election party has kicked off in Rockingham, where it’s expected celebration drinks will be flowing later this evening, after a long and at times bizarre election campaign.

Mark McGowan’s staff and volunteers are now eagerly awaiting to see if their party secures the land slide victory predicted in the most recent news poll.

The Liberals conceded defeat two weeks ago, and Mr Kirkup says he won’t return to parliament if he can’t retain his seat.

A record number of people cast their vote early this year, with more than 755,000 voting before today.

(Photos: Getty Images.)