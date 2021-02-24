6PR
WA drivers call for ‘Stars on Cars’

2 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
A recent RAC survey has revealed over 80 per cent of drivers would support the mandatory display of safety ratings on all new and used vehicles at point of sale.

The survey also found nearly 90 per cent consider safety to be of high importance when purchasing a new or used car, yet 55 per cent don’t know the safety rating of their current vehicle.

RAC has been consistently calling on the introduction of ‘Stars on Cars’ – a change they say is “simple and relatively low-cost” which would significantly improve the safety of WA motorists and other road users.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, RAC General Manager Corporate Affairs Will Golsby says there is currently no requirement to display vehicle safety ratings at point of sale.

“The irony for us is the energy rating on your microwave is compulsory at the point of sale but the safety rating on your vehicle is not.

“One heats your meal and other could save your life.”

Click PLAY to listen:

 

Oliver Peterson
