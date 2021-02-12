WA ditches lockdown restrictions from Sunday

Western Australia will return to its “unique way of life” experienced prior to lockdown from 12:01am on Sunday.

It means masks will no longer be mandatory, there will be no travel restrictions in WA, except for remote Aboriginal communities, and the capacity restrictions in venues will be eased.

However West Aussies will still need to check-in using the SafeWA app.

It follows twelve days of no new local COVID cases, and more than 3200 tests conducted yesterday.

Premier Mark McGowan said he is confident there will be no new cases before restrictions are lifted on Sunday.

“The Chief Health Officer has advised that the full 14-day incubation period is on track to run its course with no indication of any community transmission,” he said.

“Thank you to everyone, an incredible achievement to prevent any community transmission of the virus.”

Meanwhile, a temporary hard border will be put in place for Victoria from 6pm tonight.

For 72 hours only exempt travellers will be able to travel into WA from the state.

Compassionate exemptions can be given for those who have recently left WA and need to return urgently.

New South Wales will move to a ‘low risk’ classification from February 16.

Western Australians are being urged to continue to practicing physical distancing where possible, maintain good personal hygiene at all times and get tested when unwell.

