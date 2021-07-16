WA COVID-19 quarantine breachers issued hefty fines

Three people have been fined for breaching COVID-19 directions in Western Australia.

A 58-year-old New South Wales man who arrived in WA through the Eucla border last month has been fined $10,000.

It’s alleged he left his self quarantine premises on five occasions over two days.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Wembley Downs man who attended a COVID clinic in Midland has been fined $4,000.

Police say he continually removed his mask at the COVID clinic and verbally abused nurses and security staff trying to stop him.

And an 18-year-old Queens Park man who breached a self-quarantine directions in June, by entering several locations in Cannington without wearing a mask, has also been fined $4,000.