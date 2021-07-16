6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • WA COVID-19 quarantine breachers issued..

WA COVID-19 quarantine breachers issued hefty fines

32 mins ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for WA COVID-19 quarantine breachers issued hefty fines

Three people have been fined for breaching COVID-19 directions in Western Australia.

A 58-year-old New South Wales man who arrived in WA through the Eucla border last month has been fined $10,000.

It’s alleged he left his self quarantine premises on five occasions over two days.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Wembley Downs man who attended a COVID clinic in Midland has been fined $4,000.

Police say he continually removed his mask at the COVID clinic and verbally abused nurses and security staff trying to stop him.

And an 18-year-old Queens Park man who breached a self-quarantine directions in June, by entering several locations in Cannington without wearing a mask, has also been fined $4,000.

 

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882