WA Comedians team up to raise funds for bushfire victims

A group of Perth comedians have joined forces to raise funds for the victims of the devastating Perth Hills bushfires.

Firefighters battled relentless conditions in Wooroloo and surrounding suburbs for days, but sadly 86 homes and more than 10,000 hectares of land were destroyed.

A comedy fundraiser will be held on March 11 at the Regal Theatre, with all proceeds from the night going to those affected by the fires.

Comedians Brian Shields and Jodie Lawrence joined 6PR’s Millsy in the studio today to discuss the event.

“I think now more than ever, we do need a laugh because it has been a crazy year,” Shields said.

“We all know someone who has been affected by the fire.”

16 comedians will perform at “The Shady Bunch” comedy night and tickets can be purchased from Ticketek.

(Photo: Nine News Perth.)