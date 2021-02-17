6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WA Comedians team up to raise funds for bushfire victims

5 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for WA Comedians team up to raise funds for bushfire victims

A group of Perth comedians have joined forces to raise funds for the victims of the devastating Perth Hills bushfires.

Firefighters battled relentless conditions in Wooroloo and surrounding suburbs for days, but sadly 86 homes and more than 10,000 hectares of land were destroyed.

A comedy fundraiser will be held on March 11 at the Regal Theatre, with all proceeds from the night going to those affected by the fires.

Comedians Brian Shields and Jodie Lawrence joined 6PR’s Millsy in the studio today to discuss the event.

“I think now more than ever, we do need a laugh because it has been a crazy year,” Shields said.

“We all know someone who has been affected by the fire.”

16 comedians will perform at “The Shady Bunch” comedy night and tickets can be purchased from Ticketek.

Click play to hear more on Millsy at Midday. 

(Photo: Nine News Perth.)

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882