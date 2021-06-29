WA businesses count costs amid latest snap lockdown

Tourism operators are dreading the fallout from the snap lockdown across Perth and Peel, with the closure likely to take a heavy toll during the school holiday period.

With people unable to leave the city, cancelled travel plans, hard borders and concerns about virus outbreaks will wreak havoc on the already troubled sector.

Speaking to 6PR’s Gary Adshead, Tourism Council CEO Evan Hall said many operators face an uncertain future with no real roadmap to fully reopen.

“We are going to lose a lot of business over our peak period,” he said.

“The ones that are really going to suffer are the tour operators and the attractions.

“These businesses are going to lose a lot of income over this period, and it is a real struggle.

“There is nothing in place to compensate businesses to help them keep going.”

WA’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry is asking business owners affected by the current lockdown to come forward and tell their stories.

The CCI wants the government to offer financial aid to people impacted by the four-day shutdown.

Chief economist Aaron Morey said he’s already taking calls from business owners who can’t afford to pay bills.

“We will be consulting with the small business community, identifying exactly what those impacts are, providing that information to government, and advocating on their behalf for full compensation for these impacts,” he said.

“Cash flow is the lifeblood of small businesses, and that turnover, that is what puts food on the table for their kids, that’s what keeps a roof over their heads.”

