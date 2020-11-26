WA business leads big breakthrough to make old tyres disappear

A world first innovation is about to hit the road, with millions of old tyres set to be turned into a revolutionary new bitumen.

Austek Asphalt Services have joined forces with WA company Pearl Global to launch the new product, Carbonphalt.

Austek Buisness Advisor Dave Simmons spoke with 6PR Breakfast this morning, and said at least 10 tyres will be used in every tonne of asphalt.

The company hopes it will help reduce the amount of dumped tyres worldwide, “It’s such a global problem the tyre wastage.”

The initiative is backed by World Champion motorcycle rider Mick Doohan and Supercar champions Russell Ingall and Paul Morris.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images)