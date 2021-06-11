WA building watchdog issues stern warning on ‘surprise’ mid-contract cost increases

The building watch dog has issued a stern warning to operators exploiting customers by jacking up their prices – amidst the current boom.

The sector is soaring after Federal and State Government initiatives were introduced off the back of the pandemic to stimulate the economy – and some builders are taking advantage.

Sandy Randall is the Director of Building Compliance at Building and Energy. She told Oliver Peterson there was a sharp rise in the number of complaints last month.

“We know that the practice of issuing variations to recoup the increased cost of labour and materials is widespread,” she said.

