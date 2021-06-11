6PR
WA building watchdog issues stern warning on ‘surprise’ mid-contract cost increases

8 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for WA building watchdog issues stern warning on ‘surprise’ mid-contract cost increases

The building watch dog has issued a stern warning to operators exploiting customers by jacking up their prices – amidst the current boom.

The sector is soaring after Federal and State Government initiatives were introduced off the back of the pandemic to stimulate the economy – and some builders are taking advantage.

Sandy Randall is the Director of Building Compliance at Building and Energy. She told Oliver Peterson there was a sharp rise in the number of complaints last month.

“We know that the practice of issuing variations to recoup the increased cost of labour and materials is widespread,” she said.

Press PLAY to hear more:

Oliver Peterson
News
