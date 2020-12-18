WA border to remain open to NSW

Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed the border with New South Wales will remain open, but urged West Australians not to travel to the state.

All arrivals entering WA from NSW since midnight last night are required to self quarantine for 14 days and undergo COVID testing.

“Based on the current health advice we are not making further changes at this point to what we implemented at midnight last night,” the Premier said.

“So can I ask all West Australians to avoid travelling to New South Wales.”

Arrivals that landed in WA from December 11 were instructed to get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

It caused a surge of people at COVID clinics across the city, with many turned away due to lack of tests.

Nine News Reporter Darius Winterfield was at Royal Perth Hospital last night and this morning.

“There were hundreds of people that were turned away, there was no one controlling where they were going… there was no social distancing, no one wearing masks.”

Nearly 2000 people were tested at WA COVID clinics and Perth airport yesterday, and today there has been long lines outside clinics since early this morning.

“The cue stretches out of the clinic all the way down Murray street around 200 metres, and I’ve heard it’s the same at Charlie Gardner’s this morning, or even longer,” Winterfield said.

Michael was in the line of the COVID clinic at Royal Perth Hospital this morning and told 6PR Mornings “There is no toilet, there is no water, there is no plan at all.”

“I recon I’ve moved about 20 metres in about an hour.”

Michael flew in to Perth from Sydney last night.

“The policy changed while we were in the air, we landed and for 90 minutes we were in a tin can on the tarmac with all the doors closed while they formulated their policy. ”

Almost 5000 people have flown in to WA from NSW since December 11 and will all require testing.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)