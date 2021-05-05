WA border stays open to NSW as decision looms on restrictions

Perth and Peel residents are expected to find out today if strict face-mask rules and other measures can be eased by the weekend.

Yesterday WA recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in the community, but two infections were detected in hotel quarantine.

Meanwhile, WA’s border with New South Wales remains open for now, after a Sydney man contracted the virus with no obvious links to overseas travel or the hotel quarantine program.

The new infection has health investigators puzzled, with it becoming the first community case in the state for five weeks.

WA’s Chief Health Officer has advised anyone who has travelled to Sydney recently to check they haven’t visited exposure sites.

NSW authorities are in the process of contact tracing and will notify WA Health of any close contacts.

Urgent genomic testing was ordered yesterday and today the results should be known.

That should indicate the strain and any links to overseas cases.