NSW hotel worker throws WA border into doubt

WA’s scheduled border relaxation with New South Wales is in doubt after a Sydney hotel quarantine worker tested positive to COVID-19.

It’s the state’s first locally acquired infection in 26 days.

The woman’s colleagues are being tested and have gone into isolation.

Her family have returned negative test results.

Premier Mark McGowan has previously said he wouldn’t hesitate to bring back the hard border should new infections arise in other states.

The NSW Premier is expected to make an announcement after 8am.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)