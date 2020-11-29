WA awaits border decision as Victoria records COVID-19 death

A Victorian woman who had previously been cleared of COVID-19 has died of complications following the virus.

The woman, aged in her 70s, was cleared of the virus in September.

It’s the states first COVID-19 related death in more than a month.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Victoria overnight and the state has now achieved 31 days without community transmission.

Updated health advice about when people from Victoria can travel to WA is expected early this week.

Victorians are currently required to self quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)