WA animal cruelty hotspots revealed

The RSPCA has released a damning list of the state’s animal cruelty hotspots, revealing the suburbs where animal-abuse is rife.

The City of Swan recorded the most complaints, with 594 reports of animal cruelty in 2020, while the City of Kalgoorlie was the worst performing town regionally.

RSPCA CEO, Ben Cave, told 6PR’s Millsy at Midday while overall figures are down on last year, it’s disappointing to still see such high rates of ill-treatment of animals.

“Behind many animal welfare issues there are human welfare issues,” he said.

“Surrender your animal rather than just neglect it and let is become abused.”

Statewide there were 3,279 reports of animal abuse, and 1,293 reports of sick and injured animals not receiving veterinary treatment.

“If people can’t afford to get veterinary treatment or don’t think it’s necessary just pick up the phone and ask for help,” Mr Cave said.

“We would always prefer to prevent cruelty than deal with it after it’s happened.”

The number of animals being left in hot cars also increased, with 786 reports recorded in 2020.

“Numbers this year were up about 14 or 15 per cent on last year.”

A full list of the state’s animal cruelty hotspots can be found below.

2020 Metro hotspots for animal cruelty

City of Swan – 594 reports City of Wanneroo – 493 reports City of Stirling – 486 reports City of Rockingham – 377 reports City of Gosnells – 347 reports City of Armadale – 299 reports City of Mandurah – 259 reports City of Cockburn – 247 reports City of Joondalup – 235 reports Town of Kwinana – 175 reports

2020 Regional hotspots for animal cruelty