Advertisement
Vote for the ‘greatest love song of all time’
Millsy is on a mission to find the most romantic songs of all time ahead of Valentine’s Day this Sunday.
He’s picked the top five contenders, have your say below.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.
Thanks for logging in.
You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.
You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.
Millsy is on a mission to find the most romantic songs of all time ahead of Valentine’s Day this Sunday.
He’s picked the top five contenders, have your say below.