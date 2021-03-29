Volunteers wanted for new sleep apnoea trial

Scientists from the University of Western Australia are conducting a trial to investigate two new treatments for sleep apnoea.

50 percent of people over the age of 50 suffer from sleep apnoea, which is a condition that causes the airway or throat to narrow and block the nose during sleep.

Director of UWA’s Centre for Sleep Science, Dr Jen Walsh, told 6PR’s Millsy at Midday the trial will investigate two treatments that are more tolerable than CPAP machines.

“A lot of people can’t tolerate it, which is really unfortunate because it does work very well, but we need alternatives.”

The first trial involves undergoing a small surgery, where an implant is placed between the muscle fibers in your chin.

“When you sleep during the night you place a patch over the skin, and attached to the patch is a little unit which can talk to that implant,” Dr Walsh said.

“It activates the nerve which control the tongue muscle.”

The second trial is a pharmaceutical study, which requires participants to take medication over an eight-week period.

UWA are looking for up to 10 volunteers to be involved in the trials.

Those interested in taking part can contact the Centre for Sleep Science on 6488 4604 or 0447 591 894 or email sleepscienceaphb@uwa.edu.au

(Photo: UWA/ Supplied.)