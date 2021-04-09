6PR
Vodafone users experience ‘massive outages’ across Australia

3 hours ago
Vodafone customers across Australia have reported “massive outages” which is preventing them from using mobile data and making calls.

Vodafone confirmed the network are having nationwide issues with 4G via twitter.

“We are aware of an issue impacting 4G services nationwide,” the tweet reads.

“Data services may be falling back to 3G intermittently, causing congestion and slower speeds.

“We are working to resolve this issue ASAP. We apologise for the inconvenience and thank customers for their patience.”

 

