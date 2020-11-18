Virgin Australia’s “flight path to profitability” – what passengers can expect

The newly appointed chief executive of Virgin Australia has unveiled her plans to save the airline on its first day out of voluntary administration under Bain.

In a statement, Jayne Hrdlicka confirmed Virgin Australia will be a mid-market carrier for price-conscious travellers looking for “great value” and “better service”. This means from 2021 economy class passengers will no longer receive a meal but will be able to “buy on board.”

She says the country already has a “low-cost carrier and a traditional full-service airline” in Jetstar and Qantas.

The airline is also expected to retain its regional flight business and the lounge in Perth’s domestic T1 will re-open inline with demand. The lounge in T2 will close for good.

ExecutiveTraveller.com Editor-in-Chief David Flynn told Oliver Peterson “Virgin 2.0” takes a few pages out of the old Virgin Blue’s playbook.

“Except for coffee, tea, water in economy, from early next year you’ll have to buy everything on board.

“But it’s also keeping some of the premium touches of Virgin Australia – it’s keeping business class and [some] lounges.”

Mr Flynn said the focus for Virgin is going to be value.

“It’s about finding that sweet spot that makes people say ‘I don’t mind this airfare because of what I get for it.'”

“Part of that is stripping out what people don’t want.”

