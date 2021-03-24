Virgin Australia scraps free food on flights

From today Virgin Australia will no longer be giving out free food to economy passengers.

Passengers will be forced to pay for anything on board other than water, tea and coffee.

Editor of Executivetraveller.com, David Flynn, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the “buy on board” menu is limited.

“The buy on board model that they have introduced today is actually pretty scarce, so our advice to passengers would be buy at the airport and bring it on board themselves.”

Virgin Australia was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and have introduced the changes to help lower airfares.

“By moving to a simpler buy on board model … Virgin will have the capacity to lower it’s airfares,” he said.

“This is about Virgin repositioning itself into the middle of the market, rather than trying to compete right at the top end with Qantas.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)