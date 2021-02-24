6PR
VIRAL VIDEO | Kangaroo hops into Perth pub

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for VIRAL VIDEO | Kangaroo hops into Perth pub

Adorable footage has emerged of a Kangaroo trying to get behind the bar at John Forrest Tavern, in Perth’s eastern suburbs.

One of the regular kangaroos, named Matt, was captured hoping in the back door by employee Katie.

“Look mate, I keep telling ya, you don’t work here – you can’t come through the bar,” she is heard saying.

@cardqueenkatielocals in the staff area #straya #kangeroo #barlife♬ original sound – Katelyn Hutton

The viral video has gone global and racked up more than 11.4 million views and 2.4 million likes.

Speaking to 6PR’s Gareth Parker this morning, Katie said she only thought a dozen people would watch it.

“Basically I just had a slow Monday at work and decided to make a video,” she said.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

News
