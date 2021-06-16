6PR


Vines residents fear ‘golf resort lifestyle’ is under threat

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Residents in The Vines are disappointed by a plan to redevelop the Swan Valley golf course, which would involve removing 15 hectares of green to make way for hundreds of additional houses.

The plans are currently under a seven week consultation period, which is open for residents to make submissions.

Vines resident Jo said locals are fearful they’ll lose the lifestyle they bought into.

“They were sold living a golf resort lifestyle, and now with a lot of the planning they are going to be looking out onto housing,” she said.

“They paid premium prices for golf course lots, and unfortunately those golf course lots are not going to be worth as much as what they paid for them.

“These people are very upset.”

Planning consultant Tim Trefry said the plan includes much needed upgrades to the facilities.

“The Vines WA are taking the opportunity to look at the future of the Vines for the next 30 years,” he said.

“And the current facilities do need upgrading.

“One of the options is to look at converting the nine holes into some housing, but at the same time it’s also looking at introducing some walking trails and open space.”

The consultation period is expected to be open until July.

Press PLAY to hear the full story

(Photo: The Vines Neighbourhood Watch/ Facebook.)  

