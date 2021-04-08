VIDEO | Hoodoo Gurus frontman Dave Faulkner plays live on 6PR

Legendary Aussie rock band the Hoodoo Gurus are one of the headline acts at this weekends Red Hot Summer Tour at Sandalford Winery.

Lead singer and guitarist Dave Faulkner told 6PR’s Steve Mills he is grateful to be back on stage after the pandemic.

“As a musician it’s a special kind of terrible torture, because we love being out in the community and playing to people and unfortunately singing is one of the things that can spread COVID.”

He played the bands hit song Come Anytime live in the studio.

