Victoria’s locally transmitted case numbers surge

The number of community-transmitted COVID-19 cases in Victoria has grown markedly.

In the 24 hours to midnight last night there were 12 new local cases of coronavirus detected.

One of the cases in today’s figures was reported yesterday.

WA’s border to Victoria remains open at this stage.

All arrivals from the state are required to get tested on arrival and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Anyone who visited a Victorian exposure site is required to quarantine for 14 days and undergo testing.