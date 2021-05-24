6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Victoria’s COVID-19 cluster grows..

Victoria’s COVID-19 cluster grows to four

10 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Victoria’s COVID-19 cluster grows to four

Four new cases of COVID-19 have emerged just north of Melbourne in the Whittlesea area.

Two men, one woman and a preschool-aged child, all relatives living across two households, have tested positive.

Their contacts are being interviewed, as health officials work to identify exposure sites.

The Victorian government has revealed it is “not planning” on any changes to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, at this stage.

WA’s Acting Chief Health Officer Paul Armstrong says once he’s been briefed, health advice for WA will be updated accordingly.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882