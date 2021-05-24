Victoria’s COVID-19 cluster grows to four

Four new cases of COVID-19 have emerged just north of Melbourne in the Whittlesea area.

Two men, one woman and a preschool-aged child, all relatives living across two households, have tested positive.

Their contacts are being interviewed, as health officials work to identify exposure sites.

The Victorian government has revealed it is “not planning” on any changes to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, at this stage.

WA’s Acting Chief Health Officer Paul Armstrong says once he’s been briefed, health advice for WA will be updated accordingly.