Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews in intensive care after ‘nasty’ fall

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is in intensive care after falling on wet stairs at home.

Mr Andrews was taken to hospital where a CT scan revealed he has several broken ribs and vertebrae damage.

In a statement, Mr Andrews said he was “extremely grateful” to the paramedics who cared for him.

The Premier did not attend a press conference scheduled for this morning.

Deputy Premier James Merlino, who acted in his place, described the Premier’s fall as “nasty”.

Mr Merlino will serve as Acting Premier until Mr Andrews returns.

(Photo: Asanka Ratnayake/ Getty Images.)