Victorian man catches COVID-19 from Perth quarantine hotel

A Victorian man has tested positive to COVID-19 after picking up the virus in a Perth quarantine hotel.

The man arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday after spending two weeks in quarantine.

He was deemed a close contact of a positive case because he was staying on the same hotel floor as other infected patients.

The man was asymptomatic but tested positive to COVID-19.

Contact tracing is underway and he has requested to be moved into Victoria’s hotel quarantine program.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said the man has been isolating since he returned back to Victoria.

It means Victoria’s run of 55-days without community transmission of the virus is over.