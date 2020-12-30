Victorian COVID cases put WA border in doubt

The status of WA’s border with Victoria has been thrown into doubt, following the discovery of three COVID-19 cases in Melbourne.

Two women in their 40’s and a woman in her 70’s are now in isolation.

It’s the first time locally acquired cases of the coronavirus have returned to the state in 61 days.

Contact tracing is now underway to alert anyone who may have come into contact with the infected people.

Victorian health officials are still determining how the people caught the disease and whether or not they are connected to the outbreaks in New South Wales.

The new infections could see a return to WA’s hard border with Victoria.

Under current health advice any state with less than five cases of community transmission of COVID-19 per day is considered a low risk.

Travellers from low risk states are allowed to enter WA without an excuse but would need to self-isolate for 14 days.

A state government spokesperson said they will liaise with Victorian officials before providing updated border advice.

“Like we’ve previously experienced with reports of community cases in South Australia and New South Wales, WA’s Chief Health Officer will now liaise with his counterparts in Victoria and monitor the situation closely and will provide advice to the WA Government.

“Western Australia has always taken an extra cautious approach, to keep our state safe and strong, and we continue to be guided by our expert health advice.

“Currently travel into WA from Victoria under the current controlled interstate border regime remains the same, however if changes to our border controls are required based on the health advice, they will be made.”