Victoria records four new cases as people get tested in mass numbers

2 hours ago
Article image for Victoria records four new cases as people get tested in mass numbers

Victoria recorded four new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to midnight last night.

It comes as Victorians flocked to get tested for the virus, with a massive 47,462 test results returned yesterday.

Western Australia slammed its border shut to the state yesterday, which means anyone who has been in Victoria since May 16 will no longer be able to enter WA unless they are an exempt traveller.

All travellers who arrived in WA from Victoria since May 16 will be required to get tested and isolate until they return a negative result.

 

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
