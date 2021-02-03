Vets enter fire ground to help injured animals

As firefighters continue to battle the out-of-control blaze in the Perth Hills and north-eastern suburbs, a group of vets are working to help animals affected by the fire.

Local Vet Dr Garnett Hall told 6PR’s Gareth Parker some residents still have no idea if they’ve lost any live stock, or pets.

“Already we have heard stories of people who, despite trying their hardest, have had to leave animals behind,” he said.

“A lot of these people haven’t been able to get back into the fire ground to find out what state their pets are in.”

A group of 12 vets have volunteered to enter the fire ground today to help treat animals who have been burnt or injured in the fires.

“Unfortunately we do expect to find incidents of many animals that have been injured by the fires,” he said.

“The plan this morning is to get onto the fire ground with DFES to try and access what kind of harm has happened.

“We’re sure we will come across some animals where the humane thing to do will be to put them to sleep.

“If people do come across any injured animals, please contact their local councils.”

