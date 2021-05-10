6PR
  Veteran broadcaster Russell Goodrick dies..

Veteran broadcaster Russell Goodrick dies after health battle

1 hour ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Veteran broadcaster Russell Goodrick dies after health battle

Veteran broadcaster Russell Goodrick has died following a severe case of pancreatitis.

Mr Goodrick anchored Nine News in Perth for a number of years, and won a coveted Logie award.

He helped initiate Crime Stoppers, tried his hand in politics, and campaigned for changes in the family court system.

His sons, Tom and Rodney Goodrick, released a statement to Facebook saying it was their father’s wish to keep his ill-health private.

“With great sorrow and disbelief, I pass on this harrowing news to you, the passing of a man who had such an incredible life and as you all know lived his life to the absolute fullest,” they said.

“Loved for his compassion, enthusiasm, his integrity, quirkiness, genuine interest and curiosity in others.

“His respect for others and his adventurous nature. All who knew him, know how incredibly rich his life has been.”

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast 

(Photo: Russell Goodrick/ Facebook.) 

Gareth Parker
News
(08) 9221 1882