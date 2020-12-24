Veteran broadcaster battles shock diagnosis

Motor Neurone Disease is a devastating diagnosis for anyone, but for a broadcast journalist who relies on their voice it can be instantly crippling.

Veteran broadcaster Nick Way was diagnosed with MND earlier this year and his symptoms are now becoming impossible to hide.

He told 6PR’s Michaela Carr “It was a big ego bust for me.”

“I always thought I had the opportunity to jump into TV or radio, having been working as a political advisor, and then suddenly that opportunity was gone.”

Way began developing symptoms in August 2019 while working for 10 News Perth.

“The odd word once a week was hard to say.”

He went to multiple specialists to try and uncover what was going on, before being given the devastating diagnosis.

“They said I think you have got MND,” he said.

He now hopes to raise awareness about the disease to help others suffering from the same diagnosis.

“I want to live for a long time, but I also think that we need to help other people,” he said.

“What really hit me was there were so many younger people.

“I’ve had an incredible life, I’ve been all over the world and I’ve done amazing things, but when you see people who are sometimes 17 or 29 or 36 you want to get them support and get them the research.”

Fundraising manager at the Motor Neurone Disease Association of WA, Sarah Wiley, told 6PR Afternoons more funding is needed for research.

“COVID was a terribly difficult for us, we raise our money through events and community fundraising, so that all came to a halt.”

Nick is holding a moonlight sailing event to raise money for MND on February 8.

Tickets are available at trybooking.com and more information can be found on the MND WA website.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: Supplied.)