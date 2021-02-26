6PR
Ventilation and air flow ‘biggest single risk’ for hotel quarantine

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Ventilation and air flow ‘biggest single risk’ for hotel quarantine

The review into Western Australia’s Hotel quarantine system has revealed ventilation and air flow represents the “biggest single risk” to COVID-19 seeping into the community after an investigation into the infection of a Perth security guard concluded the virus was likely airborne.

Professor Tarun Weeramanthri is the man tasked with leading the review into WA’s hotel quarantine system and he joined 6PR’s Oliver Peterson on the Perth Live program to clarify some of his findings revealed by the review.

The professor admitted that air that goes into the room can leak out into the corridors where quarantine workers are stationed.

“There is air flow from the room into the corridor… there is opportunity for that air to go out into the corridor and go past the guards”

When asked whether it should be mandatory for hotel quarantine workers to receive the Covid-19 vaccination, professor Weeramanthri said those workers should absolutely be taking up the opportunity.

“They are at the front of the queue… I’d expect a very high uptake from them”

Professor Weeramanthri does however stand by the hotel quarantine system saying it’s vital to keeping our community safe.

“It’s the first and best line of defence against Covid-19 coming into this country” said Weeramanthri

“The first thing you do is look at the existing strengths in the system… lets start by saying this is a system that has served us well”.

 

Oliver Peterson
News
