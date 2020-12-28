6PR
Vegan activist’s attack on Perth butcher backfires

11 hours ago
Gary Adshead
The owner of a butchery targeted by vegan activists on Christmas Eve says he is thankful the community was able to reverse the effects of an online campaign against his business.

Jake’s Continental Butchery in Kardinya was the target of a confronting protest on Thursday afternoon when an activist stood in front of the counter with a pig’s head telling customers not to buy meat.

Online activists then began posting negative reviews about Jake’s business.

However, in the days following and after a social media appeal a wave of positive reviews has now outweighed the negative posts online.

News
