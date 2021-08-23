Vegan activist hurls abuse at Perth Louis Vuitton customers

Notorious vegan activist Tash Peterson has defended her decision to hurl abuse at shoppers in a high-end Perth fashion store.

Peterson left WA for Melbourne earlier this year, after being banned from every licensed venue in WA and all Woolworths stores.

She has since returned to the state and staged a protest at a Louis Vuitton store, wearing nothing but a G-string and dried blood.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett, she claims Louis Vuitton “have blood on their hands”.

“They are responsible for the murder of multiple species, and they are profiting from a holocaust,” she said.

“I would rather be naked than wear someone else’s skin, and I actually used my own blood.”

She said while she is employed she has taken leave from work to focus on her activism.

“Nothing is more important than my activism, and I am willing to risk losing my jobs for these animals.”

WARNING: The below video contains nudity.

(Photo: Tash Peterson (@vganbooty)/ Instagram.)