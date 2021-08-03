‘Vaccine blitz’: WA opens Pfizer jab up to over 30s to boost rollout

WA will temporarily make the COVID-19 vaccine available to West Australians aged over 30 in an effort to boost the state’s vaccine rollout.

The “vaccine blitz” will run for two weeks from August 16, with the state providing 140,000 doses to West Australians aged 30 to 39.

WA continues to lag behind the rest of the country in its vaccine rollout, with just 16.8 per cent of West Australians fully vaccinated.

Western Australians aged between 30 and 39 who have already registered will be given priority and can make a booking from today.

Premier Mark McGowan said a record 57,000 vaccines were administered last week and he’s aiming for 70 per cent of West Australians to be jabbed at least once by the end of the year.

“As a state, whilst we have done well, we haven’t done as well as other states and that’s why we want to ensure we get as many people vaccinated as possible,” Mr McGowan said.

“We have had less outbreaks in WA than other states, we’ve had a healthy and safe community and maybe that’s meant we’re a bit more comfortable, perhaps complacent … but COVID is still out there.”

During the blitz, more staff will be brought in to increase the number of appointments at vaccination clinics in Kwinana, Claremont, Redcliffe and Joondalup.

The new Perth Convention and Exhibition clinic will open on August 16.

Bookings can be made at the Rollup for WA website.