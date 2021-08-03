6PR
Vaccinated Perth woman stranded in NSW after being denied entry to WA

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
A Perth woman who is stuck in New South Wales has been denied entry into WA because of her financial situation.

Judy Sakalidis, who is fully vaccinated, was in Sydney to care for her mother, but needs to return to Perth to resume work as a school tutor, which she can only do during school term.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker she said her application to enter WA was denied because a “senior health officer had decided I was not in any financial hardship”.

Press PLAY to hear her story in full 

Gareth Parker
News
