Urgent appeal for 22,000 blood donors

There is an urgent appeal for Australians to donate blood and plasma, as hospitals continue to manage a backlog of patients due to the pandemic.

The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood need an extra 22,000 people to donate within the next fortnight.

Lifeblood Executive Director Cath Stone told 6PR’s Steve Mills there has been a decline in donor numbers.

“We are asking donors, all blood and plasma types to donate if you can,” she said.

Hospitals are tackling a backlog of elective surgery due to the pandemic, which has seen a seven per cent increase in demand for blood in hospitals.

All blood and plasma types are needed, but in particular O-, A-, A+ and B- are running low.

To book a blood or plasma donation visit lifeblood.com.au or call 13 14 95.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)