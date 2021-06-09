Updated health advice for people returning from Queensland
WA’s Chief Health Officer, Dr Andrew Robertson, has announced anyone who has recently arrived into WA from Queensland and has been to one of the listed Queensland exposure sites since June 1 is required to get tested and self-quarantine for 14 days.
It comes after a woman who fled lockdown, travelling from Melbourne to the Sunshine Coast, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today.
Queensland Health is interviewing the 44 year old. It’s understood she’s been to a number of places in southern Queensland and New South Wales after leaving Victoria on June 1.
Her partner has tested negative.