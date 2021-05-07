6PR
UPDATE: Little boy finally gets his ‘life-changing’ surgery

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
A couple of weeks ago Oliver Peterson spoke to Trent Wearne, whose son had his surgery cancelled at the last minute due to the recent COVID outbreak.

His five-year-old son Isaac wakes over 30 times an hour from severe sleep apnoea and after a two-year wait, they had finally had the simple surgery scheduled for April 27. Elective surgeries were cancelled but the family was not notified until the morning of the operation, leaving them feeling disappointed.

Today, Mr Wearne told Peterson his son had just “gone under” for the 45-minute surgery.

“It’s a big relief after a couple of years,” he said.

“I just wanted to say thank you to you and to Libby Mettam for raising our case.”

Press PLAY to hear an emotional father thank Perth LIVE:

