Unusual new location of Balga McDonald’s revealed

43 mins ago
Liam Bartlett
A new McDonald’s store is set to be built in Balga, but the location of the fast food chain has raised some questions.

Community News Editor Matt Zis revealed the store will be built directly next to a funeral home on Wanneroo Road near the Stirling Central Shopping Centre.

“Adjoining that shopping centre is a Bowra and O’Dea funeral parlour and it’s right next door to that that the McDonald’s store has been approved to be built,” he told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett.

“With basically just a wall … separating the drive through crew from people mourning in the saddest part of their lives.”

It’s understood the McDonald’s will be operational by Christmas.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Liam Bartlett
News
