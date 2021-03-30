6PR
‘Untidy and not acceptable’: Perth private school bans the mullet

4 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for ‘Untidy and not acceptable’: Perth private school bans the mullet

An elite private boys’ school in Perth is cracking down on mullets “without reservation”.

In a newsletter to parents Trinity College said the current trend is “untidy, non-conventional and not acceptable” at the school.

The school also bans rat tails, top knots, mohawks, extra-long fringes, and any other non-conventional style cuts.

Students at Trinity College have been warned they will face serious repercussions if they don’t meet the grooming requirements.

“Hair should be well styled, brushed, neat and clean,” the newsletter reads.

Carine barber Brad Anderson told 6PR’s Millsy at Midday he has seen a massive increase in customers requesting mullets at his salon.

“It is huge at the moment, I’d say myself would be up 30 per cent on doing more mullets, definitely the high school range from years eight to twelve.”

He said the trend has become so popular it’s extended beyond the school age.

“You’ve got the older guys between that 40-age bracket trying to swift off a good mullet.”

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: Anthony Redpath/ Getty Images.)

News
