  • News
Unopened Super Mario 64 game sells for $2 million

7 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Unopened Super Mario 64 game sells for $2 million

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 game has sold at auction for $US1.56 million ($2 million).

The 1996 game has broken the record price for the sale of a single video game.

Technology journalist Alex Kidman said the game was valued so high because it was completely undamaged and unopened.

“It’s all about the condition of that copy, because it is almost virtually mint.”

It follows the sale of an unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda, which sold at auction on Friday for $US870,000.

Press PLAY to hear why the game sold for so much 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

News
