University of Western Australia celebrates 90 years of PROSH

Students from The University of Western Australia will hit the streets tomorrow to sell copies of the satirical PROSH newspaper, marking the 90th anniversary.

UWA Student Guild president Emma Mezger said the paper has raised more than $2 million for more than 100 charities since it began in 1931.

“Each year we select three charities from the Western Australian community,” she told 6PRs Steve Mills.

“It started out as a really small newspaper … and since then it’s grown to become one of our oldest and biggest traditions.”

Funds raised from the 2021 edition will go to Fair Game Australia, Short Back and Sidewalks, and the Dogs’ Refuge Home.

“We are aiming to raise $10,000 for each of the charities.”

Papers will be sold in the Perth CBD, Claremont, Subiaco, Mount Lawley and Fremantle.

(Photo: Supplied.)