Universities Australia explains why some students remain off-campus

The federal Education Minister has urged Australian universities to focus on encuraging domestic students back to face-to-face learning, while playing down the economic impact of COVID-19.

Alan Tudge said the return of face-to-face learning was “not happening fast enough”.

But Universities Australia chief executive Catriona Jackson said changing plans doesn’t happen overnight.

“So the semester plans that are running now … were set in December last year, so they were set when some of those COVID restrictions were a bit different,” she said.

“You can’t change a semester halfway through.

“In second semester there will be a lot more happening on campus.”

The Education Minister also suggested universities could attract more international students via online study.

“Every university is thinking about very creative ways of making all sorts of offerings, for students who will be able to come into this country, and students who won’t be able to come to this country.”

