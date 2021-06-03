6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Universities Australia explains why some..

Universities Australia explains why some students remain off-campus

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Universities Australia explains why some students remain off-campus

The federal Education Minister has urged Australian universities to focus on encuraging domestic students back to face-to-face learning, while playing down the economic impact of COVID-19.

Alan Tudge said the return of face-to-face learning was “not happening fast enough”.

But Universities Australia chief executive Catriona Jackson said changing plans doesn’t happen overnight.

“So the semester plans that are running now … were set in December last year, so they were set when some of those COVID restrictions were a bit different,” she said.

“You can’t change a semester halfway through.

“In second semester there will be a lot more happening on campus.”

The Education Minister also suggested universities could attract more international students via online study.

“Every university is thinking about very creative ways of making all sorts of offerings, for students who will be able to come into this country, and students who won’t be able to come to this country.”

Press PLAY to hear what universities are doing to bring back international students

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882