Union urges government to allow Antarctic supply ship crew to disembark in WA

8 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Union urges government to allow Antarctic supply ship crew to disembark in WA

Australia’s temporary Antarctic resupply ship has limped into port in Western Australia, after an onboard fire.

MPV Everest was returning from a two-month voyage when a fire broke out in the port engine room.

International Transport Workers Federation coordinator, Ian Bray, is urging the state government to allow the crew to disembark the vessel and receive industry specific support services

“They are relatively safe and COVID free in relation to any risk to the community, so we would be hoping that would be taken into consideration for some shore leave,” he said.

Two inflatable rubber boats were destroyed in the fire, but the 109 people onboard weren’t hurt.

An investigation will be held into the cause of the fire.

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: Peta Carlyon / Facebook.)

