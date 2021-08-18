Union reveals key to boosting female staff in electrician trade

The Electrical Trades Union is launching a campaign to boost the number of women in the industry.

It’s estimated women make up less than two per cent of Australian electricians.

ETU national assistant secretary Michael Wright said a lot of worksites aren’t practical for women, and appropriate amenities should be mandatory.

“The health and safety regulators really need to step up their game, they need to actually take amenities seriously,” he told Gareth Parker.

“Just having women having ready access to toilets would be a huge thing.

“And then a push from industry itself to step up their game, and to make sure their workplaces are as welcoming to women as they are to men.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)