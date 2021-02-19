Unheard of: Future cricket star takes six wickets in a row

Bedford Cricket Club could be nurturing the next Ellyse Perry with a 14-year-old girl taking six wickets from six balls in last weekend’s match.

Fast bowler Abby Howes took the six consecutive wickets across two overs in a match against Coolbinia. She told Oliver Peterson, “it was amazing.”

Her father Daniel said there has been heated discussion over what to call her achievement. Four wickets is known as a “double hat trick” but this one had people stumped.

“This one is a quad hat-trick”, he said.

“Well that was the popular opinion on Facebook anyway.”

